Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 81,107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 64,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.

