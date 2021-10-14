Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 210.2% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GRMC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Goldrich Mining
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.