Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 210.2% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GRMC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

