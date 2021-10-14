Golem Hits Market Cap of $569.29 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $569.29 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00236733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

