GoNetwork (GOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $33,391.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 112.6% higher against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a market cap of $211,673.68 and $33,391.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,259.27 or 1.00122182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00060128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.21 or 0.00542427 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004822 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

