Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Sells £49,580 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £49,580 ($64,776.59).

Shares of GOOD stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.12). 14,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,350. Good Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 332.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Monday.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.