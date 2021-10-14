GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 5.4%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.38. 6,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,610,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 14,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 875,563 shares worth $36,997,489. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

