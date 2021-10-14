Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

