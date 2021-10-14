GQG Partners LLC Acquires 532,775 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 2.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned about 1.06% of Lam Research worth $982,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 80.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 92.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $15.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $559.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,502. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

