GQG Partners LLC Has $1.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 4.2% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Target worth $1,430,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

