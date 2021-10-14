GQG Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,263,822 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Chevron by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 115,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 239,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

