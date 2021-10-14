GQG Partners LLC Purchases 6,856 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.06. 227,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,687,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

