Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.08 and traded as high as C$5.24. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 400,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$510.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$118.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gran Colombia Gold’s payout ratio is 5.74%.

In related news, Director Hernan Martinez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,658,145.86. Also, Director Serafino Iacono acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$123,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,687,237 shares in the company, valued at C$8,017,581.50.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

