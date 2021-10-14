Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Cap Achieves $3.54 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $76,594.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00074297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,198.62 or 0.99637514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.96 or 0.06558399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

