Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $90.52

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.52, but opened at $94.40. Gravity shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $660.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gravity by 36.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

