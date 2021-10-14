Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $90.52

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.52, but opened at $94.40. Gravity shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 35 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $660.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%.
About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
