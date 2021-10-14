GravityCoin Trading Up 10.2% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $15,307.43 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00068511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.54 or 0.99971886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.65 or 0.06424480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,450,288 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

