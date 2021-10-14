Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.