GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 130.71% from the stock’s current price.

GP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

GP opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

