Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,674.38

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,674.38 ($34.94) and traded as high as GBX 3,071 ($40.12). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,065 ($40.04), with a volume of 177,113 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,995.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,674.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

