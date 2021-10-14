Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $32.95 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $32.95 million and $4.48 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,252.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.56 or 0.06556154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00311376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.75 or 0.01030093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00093536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00459164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.00339248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00298643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,324,520 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

