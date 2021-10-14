GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Up 9.7%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 45,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,256,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

