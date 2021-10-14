Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 64,201 shares.The stock last traded at $126.30 and had previously closed at $124.68.

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

