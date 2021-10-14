Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the September 15th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.05. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 666.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHSI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

