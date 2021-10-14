Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the September 15th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.05. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 666.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.
About Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.
