Guider Price Hits $0.0000 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Guider has a market cap of $8,263.04 and approximately $167.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00234888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.