GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the September 15th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,952.0 days.

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$18.80 during trading hours on Thursday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

