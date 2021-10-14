Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0789 on Top Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $4.80 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00122190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,577.82 or 1.00024476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.71 or 0.06512271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,364,516 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.