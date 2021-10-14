Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Purchased by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,251 shares during the period. Hanger comprises 1.5% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hanger worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNGR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 53,136 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Hanger by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hanger by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 193,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. Analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

