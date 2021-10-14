Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE HASI opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

