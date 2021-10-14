Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €151.00 ($177.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €154.55 and a 200 day moving average of €149.92. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.