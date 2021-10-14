Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HVRRY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.06. 1,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

