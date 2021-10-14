Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,483 ($19.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,468.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,584.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.