Harvest Finance Market Cap Tops $111.35 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $111.35 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $176.48 or 0.00308401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001140 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 661,896 coins and its circulating supply is 630,932 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

