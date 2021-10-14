Hathor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.52 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $114.47 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,714.15 or 1.00007612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.62 or 0.06464449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

