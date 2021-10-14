Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on home24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of H24 opened at €12.22 ($14.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.53. The stock has a market cap of $354.96 million and a PE ratio of -18.54. home24 has a 12 month low of €12.03 ($14.15) and a 12 month high of €26.86 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

