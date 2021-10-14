Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.