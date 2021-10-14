HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progenity by 85.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 410.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 152.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 141.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

