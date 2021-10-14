Head to Head Contrast: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -37.51% -76.33% -44.17% Grove N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for ChromaDex and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.67%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Grove.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChromaDex and Grove’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $59.26 million 7.61 -$19.92 million ($0.33) -20.03 Grove $24.09 million 2.95 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Grove on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

