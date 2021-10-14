Head to Head Contrast: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Premier Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $181.58 million 2.68 -$74.97 million $1.82 18.60 Premier Financial Bancorp $82.92 million 3.18 $22.44 million N/A N/A

Premier Financial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares -26.20% 11.86% 1.18% Premier Financial Bancorp 28.63% 9.21% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Equity Bancshares and Premier Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier Financial Bancorp beats Equity Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

