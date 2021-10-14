Head to Head Contrast: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) vs. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuickLogic and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daqo New Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $82.02, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $8.63 million 7.91 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.46 Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 7.29 $129.20 million $1.72 38.94

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75% Daqo New Energy 38.19% 46.57% 29.24%

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

