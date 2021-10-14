Head to Head Contrast: The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) vs. Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dutch Bros and The Wendy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Wendy’s $1.73 billion 2.83 $117.83 million $0.57 38.61

The Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of The Wendy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of The Wendy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and The Wendy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A The Wendy’s 9.87% 34.83% 3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dutch Bros and The Wendy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89 The Wendy’s 0 7 15 0 2.68

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. The Wendy’s has a consensus target price of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.33%. Given The Wendy’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Wendy’s is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Summary

The Wendy’s beats Dutch Bros on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

