Head to Head Survey: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90% NETSTREIT 1.27% 0.10% 0.08%

This table compares Crown Castle International and NETSTREIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 12.56 $1.06 billion $6.78 25.03 NETSTREIT $33.73 million 28.38 $730,000.00 $0.69 35.04

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. Crown Castle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of NETSTREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International and NETSTREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 4 7 0 2.64 NETSTREIT 0 0 8 0 3.00

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus price target of $199.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NETSTREIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats NETSTREIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

