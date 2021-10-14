Head-To-Head Survey: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) vs. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

This table compares Intersect ENT and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.29 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -13.28 Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 4.15 -$9.84 million $1.65 43.08

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -66.55% -102.23% -30.51% Merit Medical Systems 2.74% 12.42% 7.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 5 0 0 2.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus price target of $27.96, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $73.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Intersect ENT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.