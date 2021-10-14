Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

MXI opened at $87.55 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $99.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.