Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 37,200 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 70,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,165,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

Shares of COPX opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

