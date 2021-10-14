Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 53,500 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.