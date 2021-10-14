Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 87,400 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 302,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

