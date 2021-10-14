Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 98,137 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Paya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

