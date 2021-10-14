Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Veritex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

