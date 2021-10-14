Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 150,000 COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.40% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

