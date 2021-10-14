Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 23,100 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,509,000 after acquiring an additional 238,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 90,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EAT opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.