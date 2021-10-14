Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $6,163,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Tesla by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $811.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $802.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.44, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

